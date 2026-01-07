Kenya send first consignment of apple mangoes to UK

Farmers in Kenya are setting their sights on a new export market following the successful shipment of the first consignment of apple mangoes to the United Kingdom, marking a major milestone for the country's fresh produce sector.

The consignment was officially flagged off on Saturday, December 20, 2025, giving fresh momentum to Kenya's horticultural exports. Apple mangoes, a locally developed variety, are highly regarded for their sweet, juicy, fibre-free flesh, creamy texture, and distinctive reddish-yellow skin. The variety has gained popularity both locally and internationally due to its premium quality.

Apple mangoes are predominantly grown in Makueni County and are harvested twice a year, making them a reliable crop for export-oriented production. The entry into the UK market is expected to boost farmer incomes while strengthening Kenya's position as a competitive supplier of high-quality fresh produce.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) Chief Executive Officer, Floice Mukabana, represented Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting apple mango farmers to access global markets.

Mukabana noted that the initiative aligns with Kenya's broader strategy to promote value addition, enhance export competitiveness, and expand income opportunities for local farmers, while diversifying the country's agricultural export portfolio.

