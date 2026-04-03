You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Belarus sees loquat appear in Minsk retail

Loquat has been spotted on sale in a supermarket in Minsk, marking a rare appearance of the fruit on the local market. The product was imported from China. Retail price is around 62 Belarusian rubles per kilogram (€18.00/kg), indicating a non-mass segment positioning.

Loquat is described as having a combined flavor profile, with notes of apricot, pear, apple, and light citrus acidity. The fruit contains vitamins and minerals and is considered low in calories. It is mainly consumed fresh, typically as a dessert or snack.

Source: money.onliner.by

Related Articles → See More