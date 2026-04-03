Belarus sees loquat appear in Minsk retail

Loquat has been spotted on sale in a supermarket in Minsk, marking a rare appearance of the fruit on the local market. The product was imported from China. Retail price is around 62 Belarusian rubles per kilogram (€18.00/kg), indicating a non-mass segment positioning.
Loquat is described as having a combined flavor profile, with notes of apricot, pear, apple, and light citrus acidity. The fruit contains vitamins and minerals and is considered low in calories. It is mainly consumed fresh, typically as a dessert or snack.
Source: money.onliner.by