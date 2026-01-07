Monoprix returns to Lebanon

Monoprix officially made its return to Lebanon on December 17th with the opening of its first shop in Antélias, in the Metn region. Initially announced for Hamra, the opening was finally delayed by a year and relocated.

The franchise of the French brand, owned by the Casino group, was acquired in February 2024 by the Lebanese group Gray Mackenzie Retail Group (GMRL). Already a major retailer in Lebanon, GMRL aims to strengthen its position in the supermarket segment with the arrival of Monoprix, with a stated objective of gaining market share in the short term.

Present in Lebanon since 1999 before leaving the country at the end of 2019, Monoprix is making a comeback with an offer centered on its own food and non-food brands, notably Monoprix and Monoprix Maison. The group is promoting "a French-style shopping experience," based on quality, product diversity and a differentiating positioning on the local market.

Source: lorientlejour.com