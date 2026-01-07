Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Jurgen Verheyen joins Limgroup sales team

As of 1 November 2025, Jurgen Verheyen has joined Limgroup as Account Manager Strawberry. With many years of hands-on experience and a strong international network in the strawberry sector, Jurgen brings a great deal of expertise to the team, according to Limgroup.

© Limgroup

Before coming to Limgroup, Jurgen worked as Sales Manager for a strawberry plant propagator. He also held a position at a substrate company, where he was responsible for introducing and rolling out a new substrate specifically for strawberry production. In addition, he has practical experience in strawberry breeding, giving him a solid understanding of the crop from genetics through to commercial production.

"His focus will initially be on the markets in Belgium, Scandinavia, France, and Italy. Together with the team, he will focus on further strengthening Limgroup's position in these regions."

For more information:
Limgroup
Veld Oostenrijk 13
5961 NV Horst
Tel: +31(0)77 3979900
[email protected]
www.limgroup.eu

Publication date:

