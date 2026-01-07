Red kale added to UK premium retail range

A.H. Worth has introduced a red kale variety to Tesco's Finest range, which became available from 15 December in 275 Tesco stores across the UK and through the retailer's online platform. The new product adds to the supplier's existing kale and cavolo nero lines within the premium brassica category.

© AH Worth

The red kale variety was selected for its purple-red leaf colour and slightly sweeter taste profile compared with standard green kale. It is intended for use in cooked dishes, where the colour softens during preparation while maintaining a darker tone than traditional varieties. The crop is grown in Lincolnshire, a key brassica-producing region, as part of A.H. Worth's UK leafy vegetable production.

According to A.H. Worth, the introduction reflects ongoing demand for a wider range of brassica products within retail assortments. Darren Huxtable, Commercial Manager at A.H. Worth, said that kale continues to show stable demand and that the new variety expands choice within the category.

Tesco confirmed that the product has been added to its Finest range as part of its fresh vegetable offering. Simon Tenwick, Brassica Buyer at Tesco, said the red kale was selected based on its appearance, flavour, and suitability for the premium range.

The launch forms part of A.H. Worth's ongoing supply relationship with Tesco and its broader focus on UK-grown brassica production.

