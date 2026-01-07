EU potato prices fall 22% in 2025

Early estimates for 2025 indicate that the average price of agricultural output in the European Union increased by 3% compared with 2024. The average price of goods and services used in agricultural production rose by less than 1%.

© Eurostat

Following a slight decline in 2024 after consecutive increases from 2021 to 2023, price developments in 2025 varied across crop categories. Within fruit and vegetable markets, fruit prices increased by around 10%. By contrast, prices declined sharply for olive oil, down 37%, and for potatoes, including seed potatoes, down 22%.

© Eurostat

On the input side, moderate price increases were recorded for fertilisers and soil improvers, which rose by 5%. Prices declined for seeds and planting stock and plant protection products, both down 1%.

