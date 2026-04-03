Pakistani potato output to exceed 12 million tons in 2025–26

Potato cultivation in Pakistan has expanded over the past decade, increasing from around 177,700 hectares in 2015-16 to approximately 462,160 hectares in 2025-26, a rise of about 160%. The crop remains one of the country's main food commodities after wheat, rice, and maize.

Production has also increased, rising from 3.8 million tons to nearly 12.0 million tons, representing a growth of around 216%. In the current season, planted area reached nearly 0.462 million hectares, up from 0.386 million hectares last year, reflecting a 23% increase. Output for 2025-26 is expected to exceed 12 million tons.

Compared with average production levels of 8 to 10 million tons in previous years, the current crop is expected to generate a surplus of nearly 4 million tons. Increased supply and limited export channels have placed pressure on farm incomes and contributed to price imbalances.

In response, the government has initiated measures to stabilise the market and support growers. A committee established by the prime minister is addressing export constraints and market access.

Proposals include facilitating visas for drivers on key trade routes and resolving logistics challenges affecting international shipments. Authorities are also considering subsidised storage to manage surplus volumes, while exporters are working on plans to reduce freight costs.

Pakistan is also exploring new export destinations, including markets in the Central Asian Republics, with ongoing efforts to expand trade opportunities for potato exports.

Source: APP