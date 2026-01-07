Calsa acquires Cuvelier Fruit

Calsa has entered into a partnership with Cuvelier Fruit from Sint-Truiden, as a result of which the company of managing director Yves Cuvelier will now operate within the Calsa Group. With this step, Calsa strengthens its position in the export of fresh fruit and vegetables and further expands both its range and network, explains Jeroen Buyck of Calsa. "The cooperation is the result of a long history and a shared vision," he says.

"We have known each other for a long time and have had smaller collaborations in the past," he continues. "At a certain point, it then feels logical to move towards a more intensive cooperation. For Yves, the question of succession also played a role. At the same time, he wanted to ensure that his company could continue to grow and remain future-proof, and he deliberately started thinking about this at an early stage."

© Calsa

Pol Dendauw, Jeroen, and Charlotte Buyck

Complementary

From the discussions, it quickly became clear that the two parties were very much aligned. "We share the same philosophy and background, even though we come from different regions. That immediately created a good connection," says Buyck. "In addition to the personal match, the business match also proved to be very strong. Geographically, we complement each other; the customer profiles fit well, and the product ranges are also complementary. It is a puzzle that fits together naturally."

Cuvelier Fruit will continue to operate independently within the partnership. Yves Cuvelier retains the day-to-day management of the company. "The cooperation initially focuses on logistical and administrative coordination with the other companies within the group, intending to increase efficiency and strength. Independence will be maintained, but behind the scenes, we will work more closely together on logistics, administration, and assortment. That is where we can really reinforce each other," says Jeroen.

By joining forces, both parties can offer customers a broader product range and improved logistics services. "The combination of knowledge, infrastructure, and networks makes it possible to respond better to the market's increasing demands for service, freshness, and delivery reliability. Some markets and products suit us better, while others are better handled by Cuvelier Fruit. By bringing this together, we are stronger than we would be individually."

Little changes for customers

Calsa is part of the Ardelice group, which also includes the trading companies Frans Michiels & Zonen and Gebroeders Michiels, as well as the logistics entities Calsa Logistics and FMB Logistics. The group has branches in Ardooie, Sint-Katelijne-Waver, and Sint-Truiden. This geographical spread ensures a strong presence close to key production areas and efficient logistics handling, which adds further strength to the cooperation with Cuvelier Fruit.

For customers of Cuvelier Fruit, little will change in practice. "They will remain customers with familiar faces, and existing relationships will remain intact. At the same time, our employees in the Sint-Truiden region, whom we already have, will move into the Cuvelier Fruit premises. This ensures short lines of communication and a smooth exchange of knowledge." Finally, Jeroen emphasises that the cooperation does not imply an abrupt change. "Yves will remain actively involved for quite some time. It is not a quick exit, but a conscious step to grow together, share knowledge, and guarantee continuity."

