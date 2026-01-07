Russia extends 2026 quota for seed potato imports

Russia has extended the quota on imports of seed potatoes from unfriendly countries for 2026. According to a government resolution, the quota for seed potato imports will be 10,000 tonnes, down from 12,000 tonnes in 2025. The information was reported by Agroinvestor.ru.

Despite the quota, no seed potatoes were imported from these countries in 2025, and similar conditions are expected for 2026. Industry representatives note that the quota mechanism does not currently ensure actual deliveries, as Russian producers face restrictions on purchasing certified seed potatoes abroad.

Historically, annual imports of seed potatoes reached 11,000–12,000 tons, mostly consisting of high-generation seeds that required several seasons to multiply domestically. Currently, producers rely primarily on existing stocks, while domestic seed varieties are gradually being introduced. These new varieties still require adaptation to local growing and processing conditions.

The shortage of high-quality seed potatoes is particularly acute for industrial processing, including French fries and chips, where reliable seed material is critical. According to industry sources, the lack of imported seeds and the limited availability of domestically adapted material may affect production volumes and quality in the coming seasons.

Official data show that imports of seed potatoes in 2024 fell by 93.1% year-on-year to 770 tonnes.

