Bottlenecks in Ukrainian potato supply chain under analysis

A project titled "Strengths and bottlenecks of supply chains of the potato sector of Ukraine," supported by the Dutch Government, is analysing structural challenges and development pathways within Ukraine's potato industry. The study is being carried out by the Kyiv School of Economics in partnership with the Ukrainian Association of Potato Producers, within the Private Sector Development programme of RVO.

Project background

Potatoes are a key crop for the Ukrainian market, yet the sector has received limited systematic analysis in recent years. Despite their widespread cultivation, reliable data on production, supply chains, and market structure have been fragmented. The Ukrainian Association of Potato Producers recently corrected official statistics that had overstated national potato production, highlighting ongoing inconsistencies in sector data.

State support and sector context

The State Programme for the Development of Industrial Potato Growing 2020–2025 is due to expire in 2025. However, the programme was largely suspended at an early stage following the outbreak of full-scale war. According to sector representatives, extending the programme without updating its objectives and strategic focus would not reflect current market conditions.

Specialised industry development is largely driven by producer organisations, with the Ukrainian Association of Potato Producers playing a central role in professional potato growing. According to Olha Samoilichenko, executive director of the association, the absence of verified and unbiased data has complicated efforts to define priorities for a future state support framework. She noted that while producers and policymakers have experience and willingness to support the sector, a clear assessment of current bottlenecks and development needs has been missing.

Dutch involvement and project scope

Cooperation in the potato sector is a focus area for the Office of the Agricultural Counsellor in Ukraine, reflecting the role of potato production in food supply and economic stability. Previous initiatives supported by the Dutch Government have addressed professional production practices, technologies, and planting material.

The current PSD project aims to identify constraints and opportunities across potato supply chains, to improve market functioning and support alignment with European market requirements. The work forms part of a broader analytical programme by the Kyiv School of Economics examining the implications of EU integration for Ukrainian agricultural sectors.

Methodology and early findings

The project is based on structured interviews, focus groups, and ongoing verification with sector participants, including seed companies, input suppliers, machinery and storage providers, growers, and processors. Five thematic focus groups have been held to test initial hypotheses and gather practical insights into supply chain constraints.

Preliminary findings point to data gaps, production inefficiencies, and structural barriers affecting consistency, quality, and predictability in the potato market. The research team is revising its draft analysis based on feedback from industry participants.

Work on the project is ongoing, with the first draft report expected to be shared with sector stakeholders for further verification.

