Wholesale sales of vegetables fall in Moldova as Azerbaijan resumes exports

Wholesale sales of potatoes and other key vegetables, often referred to as the "borscht set," declined by roughly 25–30% in Moldova this autumn, despite stable or falling prices, according to Logos Press.

Market operators reported difficulties selling carrots at 4–4.5 lei/kg (€0.20–0.22), cabbage at 2–2.5 lei/kg (€0.10–0.12), and potatoes at 5–5.5 lei/kg (€0.24–0.25) to local retail chains in the latter half of autumn. By contrast, the same products were 1.5–2 times more expensive in October–November 2024. Early winter prices for carrots, cabbage, and onions did not increase, contrary to seasonal trends in previous years, and instead fell by 0.5–1 lei/kg (€0.02–0.05). Potato prices remained at autumn levels, while the price range widened slightly. Traders note that Moldova currently offers some of the lowest wholesale prices for root vegetables in the Black Sea region, driven by higher local harvests and a smaller number of consumers.

In this context, imports of "borscht set" products remain minimal. However, after a five-year hiatus, Azerbaijan resumed exports of carrots and turnips to Moldova. In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 72.7 tonnes of this produce to Moldova, valued at $37,500.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 2,247.9 tonnes of fresh and chilled carrots and turnips in the same period, totaling $1.44 million, slightly lower than in 2024. Other major destinations included Russia (1,267 tonnes, –18%), Ukraine (509 tonnes, –2%), Belarus (343 tonnes, +2×), and Saudi Arabia (56 tonnes, –55%).

Moldova's main suppliers of carrots and turnips remain Belarus, Russia, and Egypt, while domestic production in 2025 decreased to 1,500–2,000 hectares, leading to higher export prices and increased imports.

Source: logos-pres.md