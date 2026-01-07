“Customers from as far as Belgium and Germany are finding their way to our new branch at the Rotterdam Groothandelsmarkt”

A year ago, Aktalanfruit festively opened its new premises at the Rotterdam Groothandelsmarkt. "The move has definitely given us a boost. The additional space has allowed us to expand our range considerably," says Anja Aktalan.

© Aktalan Fruit

Aktalanfruit was founded by her father, Ahmet. This month, her younger brother David has also joined the company. In recent years, David worked in the same sector at the business park in Barendrecht and is now strengthening the family business. "With the move to the new location and my younger brother joining the company, we have laid a solid foundation for the future," Anja continues. "Every day, we do our utmost to bring supply and demand together; after all, we remain middlemen."

© Aktalan Fruit

"It is great to see that our customer base has grown considerably. Customers really do come from far and wide; from Belgium, Germany, and from Groningen to Maastricht, all the way to the Spaanse Polder to do business with us. New customers arrive every week," Anja says enthusiastically. "Many new customers find us through word of mouth. That works best anyway."

© Aktalan Fruit

Customers can find a wide range of products at Aktalanfruit. "We are best known for our large watermelons, but we also have our own import line of Turkish vegetables and direct links with suppliers of fresh herbs and leaf mandarins from Spain. These are typical products that keep customers coming back."

For more information:

Aktalanfruit

Groothandelsmarkt 42-43

3344 HB Rotterdam

Mob: +31 (0) 6-51384782

[email protected]