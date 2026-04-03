Australia-EU deal to remove tariffs on fruit and vegetables

Australia and the European Union have concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement that will remove tariffs on most agricultural products, including fruit and vegetables, once implemented.

The agreement will allow 98 per cent of Australian goods to enter the EU duty-free, with fruit and vegetable exports benefiting from the removal of tariffs and improved market access.

For fruit, the ad valorem component of tariffs under the EU's Entry Price System will be eliminated when the agreement is fully implemented. Seasonal tariffs on apples of up to 9 per cent will be phased out over seven years, while tariffs on pears of up to 10.4 per cent will be removed over three years.

Vegetables will see tariff elimination at entry into force, including duties of up to 9.6 per cent on onions, 13.6 per cent on carrots, and 11.5 per cent on potatoes. For other vegetables, tariff components under the Entry Price System will also be removed over time, effectively enabling duty-free access for high-value produce.

The agreement is expected to influence trade flows between Australia and the EU, with tariff reductions supporting increased access for fruit and vegetable exporters.

Before implementation, the agreement will undergo legal review and ratification processes in both Australia and the EU, with entry into force expected following completion of domestic approvals.

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