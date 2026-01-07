A strong production season and a responsive market

The fennel season is moving forward quickly, and there is a sense of measured optimism. This is at least the case with regard to production, as confirmed by Gennaro Paolillo, the production manager and founding partner of the Campania-based company Paolillo. The company specializes in fennel.

Caught as he moved between fields to check on the progress of what he readily describes as one of the best seasons in years, Paolillo explains how "A combination of favorable factors contributed to its success. The product meets the highest quality standards, and the harvest volumes are perfectly in line with market requirements. Temperature changes did not cause major problems, and the recent rains have helped restore the water balance and overcome the challenges that marked the beginning of the season."

Currently, operations are concentrated in the Foggia area of Apulia, which offers optimal climatic and agronomic conditions for this crop from November to December. "Today, production is proceeding smoothly. Loyal customers continue to provide positive feedback, allowing us to maintain our market share.

Despite the product's excellent quality, the commercial situation presents more complex dynamics. Ciro Paolillo, the company's sales manager, confirms that beautiful products always find their place in the market, even when supply exceeds demand. "Prices are not particularly high, but consumption remains favorable, and customer response is positive," he adds. Lower production would have guaranteed higher prices. The market becomes lively when there is a shortage of goods, which can create the illusion of increased consumption. However, consumption tends to remain stable.

The Christmas pack contributes to dynamic sales and has become a regular feature for the company. In anticipation of the holiday season, the company will introduce special Christmas-themed packaging on 8 December. The box is the standard 5-kilogram size, but features a Christmas-themed graphic design. "The goal is to improve the product at the point of sale and increase the appeal of the fennel," Paolillo continues.

The boxed product bears the company seal, which guarantees its quality and origin. The company also offers a two-piece pack weighing approximately 500 grams in a branded cardboard tray for large-scale retailers. We are also planning a Christmas version of this product.

The Christmas holidays no longer represent the sales peak they once did

"In the past, the holidays resulted in nearly double the consumption, as people would come together at home for large gatherings, which led to a significant increase in demand for fruit and vegetables. Today, however, consumer habits have changed," emphasize the Paolillo brothers. "Many prefer to travel or go out, reducing domestic consumption. As a result, sales expectations are much more cautious. Moreover, an unfavorable holiday calendar can disrupt the work rhythm and negatively impact sales. This year, Christmas and Boxing Day fall on Thursday and Friday, respectively, followed by the weekend, which is unfavorable for sales."

