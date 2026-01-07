Morocco boosts mandarin and clementine exports to Germany

Morocco reached a new export benchmark in the 2024/25 citrus season, with mandarin and clementine shipments to Germany reaching record levels. EastFruit reports that volumes increased enough to place Morocco fourth among suppliers to the German market.

From October 2024 to September 2025, Moroccan exporters shipped 8,200 tons of mandarins and clementines to Germany, valued at US$12.1 million. This represented a 60 per cent increase over the previous record in 2022/23 and marked the first time export revenues exceeded US$10 million. Germany is not traditionally a primary outlet for Moroccan mandarins, but in 2024/25 its share rose to 1.45 per cent of Morocco's total exports, positioning Germany as the eleventh largest importer.

Shipments typically begin in October and peak between December and March. In the latest season, the highest monthly volume reached 1,500 tons in January. Exports usually decline from April onward and fall to minimal volumes in summer. The 2024/25 season, however, recorded higher than usual volumes in April and May.

Spain remained the main supplier to Germany with more than 76 per cent of total imports, although Spanish volumes have been declining. South Africa accounted for 11 per cent and Italy for 4 per cent, with the remaining 9 per cent coming from other origins. As Spanish shipments decreased, other suppliers increased their market presence.

Morocco's expanded volumes raised its share of total German imports to 2.5 per cent, up from 1.3 per cent the previous season. By increasing shipments, Morocco moved ahead of Greece and Turkey to become the fourth largest supplier of mandarins and clementines to Germany.

