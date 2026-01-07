Two new kabocha varieties: One productive and early, the other of high organoleptic quality

Levantia Seed is preparing for 2026 with two new green kabocha varieties - KG84 F1 and KG65 F1 - which are the result of selection work aimed at increasing yields, quality, and adaptability to different areas.

"We aim to continuously improve, while always keeping one eye on production and one on distribution. We look for varieties that stand out and represent a real step forward compared to their predecessors. 2025 was a pre-commercial year for these two pumpkins: The results obtained by the producers who chose them were interesting, and 2026 will mark their large-scale debut," explains Giacomo Zecchin, Product Development at Levantia Seed.

Of the two novelties, KG84 F1 is the variety that has impressed the most due to its high productivity and agronomic management. Plants are compact with a semi-bush development, and remain in the rows without expanding. "This facilitates the passage of machinery and makes it possible to increase planting density up to 7 thousand plants per hectare, i.e. 15-20% more than traditional varieties."

© Levantia Seed SrlPhoto: KG84 F1 pumpkin plant

"Phenologically speaking, KG84 F1 is an early variety: fruits are ready 75-80 days after sowing. This earliness really makes a difference as, in early sowings, we were able to harvest in mid-July with remarkable results. This characteristic ensures full ripening of the fruit even before the arrival of the first cold weather fronts and autumn rains, as happened in 2025.

The variety boasts a large, uniform fruit size (up to 2-2.5 kg), dark skin, creamy orange flesh and a high shelf life despite the size. "KG84 has confirmed our expectations: it is very productive, with considerable potential," Zecchin points out. Customers who have tried it have already asked for it to be included in the 2026 programme.

© Levantia Seed Srl

If KG84 F1 stands out due to its yields and plant architecture, KG65 F1 focuses on organoleptic quality and regularity of the fruit. "It is an elegant, round green kabocha with an average size of 1.8-2 kg. It presents itself impeccably in boxes containing 6-8 pieces," reports Zecchin.

The consistency of the flesh and the sugar content are its strong points: the Brix degree reaches values between 14 and 16°, the flesh is orange tending towards red, with a creamy yet firm consistency, "somewhere between a dry pumpkin like Vanity® F1 and a soft-fleshed kabocha like Dulcimaks F1," explains the expert.

© Levantia Seed SrlPhoto: KG85 F1 pumpkins

Fruits set very well on the branches due to a high number of female flowers, with a cycle of about 90 days after sowing. The resistance to sunburn and splitting is also excellent. The skin also retains its bright green colour for a long time, as if freshly harvested.

Levantia Seed's strategy is to offer varieties with different positioning to meet precise requirements. "KG84 F1 focuses on productivity and earliness, KG65 F1 on organoleptic quality and presentation, thereby expanding the segmentation and creating value for both growers and distributors."

© Levantia Seed Srl

The two new products join the already well-established Dulcimaks F1 and Dulcistore F1, which are highly appreciated and still central to the Levantia Seed offer. Next to the new kabochas, demand continues to grow for recent varieties that have conquered the market within a few seasons. One example is Vanity F1, which is also increasingly recognised and sought after by consumers: some big retailers are continuously offering it in their departments, even highlighting the variety name.

Reddy F1 stands out instead when it comes to red-skinned pumpkins. "We are talking about a distinctive pumpkin, which combines aesthetic attractiveness and high yields, bringing production and sales together. The catering sector particularly appreciates it as, once tasted, it impresses with its flavour and consistency. And consumers also look for it at the greengrocer's or in supermarkets."

Hambra F1, a butternut type, also enjoyed a good season thanks to its great hardiness throughout the hot and unstable summer. "It continued to grow without slowdowns even at the most critical times, giving good yields: an advantage for the industry and fresh cut sector, to which this variety is mainly destined."

With an increasingly articulated variety portfolio and the results obtained in different soil and climate conditions, Levantia Seed is preparing for the next campaign on the strength of its increasing know-how in the world of pumpkins. "2026 will be an important year for us. We will have an even more complete range, built on the basis of the results in the field and the actual needs of the supply chain."

