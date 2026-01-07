Victoria updates interstate TPP rules for vegetable movement

Agriculture Victoria has issued updated biosecurity information for the movement of vegetable crops that are hosts or carriers of Tomato potato psyllid (TPP) into other Australian states. The update follows ongoing changes to interstate quarantine requirements and accreditation pathways.

A webinar will be held on Wednesday, 10 December, from 2–2:45 pm (AEDT) to provide a high-level briefing on current requirements and available accreditation options. Agriculture Victoria has also released an updated list of interstate quarantine rules, current as of 9 December 2025.

Movement of plants and produce from Victoria is regulated according to whether they are considered TPP hosts or carriers. Hosts include Solanaceae and Convolvulaceae crops on which TPP can reproduce. Carriers are crops viewed as potential landing sites, with classifications varying between states. Growers must check individual jurisdiction requirements before consigning produce.

Multiple pathways remain available for interstate movement, particularly into Queensland and Tasmania, with updated conditions now applying. Queensland has extended its implementation grace period until 12 December 2025. Produce classified as a carrier and processed in a packhouse may be exempt from TPP entry requirements if it is not from Solanaceae or Convolvulaceae crops, is prepared or packed, and is free of leafy green material.

Tasmania has a two-week grace period for businesses to become accredited and determine their export pathway.

Revised protocols include PS-60 for inspection of carrier produce, ICA-61 for packhouse washing and inspection of carrier produce with green material attached, PS-58 for pre-harvest treatment and post-harvest inspection of host and carrier produce, and PS-61 for packhouse washing and inspection of host produce. Each document outlines specific requirements for treatment, inspection, and secure packaging.

To facilitate trade, Agriculture Victoria has implemented accreditation options allowing businesses to self-certify host and carrier produce. Applicants must complete forms PSF-001 and PSF-260 and submit them to the Biosecurity Services Centre. Processing may take up to five days, after which applicants receive access to eLearning modules. A Certificate of Accreditation is issued upon successful assessment. Accreditation is required before ordering Plant Health Assurance Certificate (PHAC) books.

Requirements differ between states, and growers must confirm entry conditions directly with destination jurisdictions. Updated treatment and procedure requirements for individual crops and jurisdictions are available through Agriculture Victoria.

AUSVEG continues to engage with biosecurity agencies, including Agriculture Victoria, Biosecurity Tasmania, and Queensland's Department of Primary Industries, seeking measures that support continued trade while addressing TPP-related risks.

