UK Banana prices edge down 1% this week

Banana prices across major supplying countries showed limited movement this week, with most origins recording only marginal adjustments. The overall average price for all supplying countries declined slightly to £0.87 per kilogram, compared with £0.88 last week. The ACP group averaged £0.84, down from £0.99 the previous week, while the Dollar group averaged £0.87, one penny below last week's level.
Among individual suppliers, Honduras maintained a stable average price of £0.79, unchanged from the previous reporting period. Colombia's average also held steady at £0.86. Guatemala and Nicaragua, both Dollar suppliers, showed no variation week-on-week, with prices at £0.97 and £0.81 respectively. Several EU suppliers, including Martinique and Guadeloupe, did not report new figures for this period.
Costa Rica registered one of the largest shifts among Dollar origins. Its average price moved down from £0.93 to £0.91, reflecting a £0.02 decline. Ghana and Jamaica remained unchanged, with no variation in weekly average movements.
Across all categories, the aggregated price movement showed a week-on-week decline of £0.01, equivalent to a 1 per cent reduction. While overall volatility remains limited, the softening of ACP prices and modest easing among selected Dollar suppliers suggest a generally steady market with mild downward pressure heading into the next reporting cycle.
