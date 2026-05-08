South Korea to bring in 104,000 migrant farm workers in early 2026

South Korea will bring in a record 104,000 migrant workers for the agricultural sector during the first half of 2026, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Of the total, 94,000 workers will enter under the E-8 seasonal worker visa program, which allows stays of up to eight months. The remaining workers will arrive under E-9 visas, which permit stays of up to three years and cover sectors including livestock.

The number of seasonal workers represents a 53 per cent increase from the 61,248 allocated during the same period last year.

According to ministry figures, migrant agricultural labour increased from 20,738 workers in 2020 to 85,292 in 2024 and 130,259 in 2025.

With more than 100,000 workers already allocated during the first half of this year, annual migrant labour totals are expected to reach around 140,000 in 2026.

The increase comes as South Korea continues addressing labour shortages in rural production areas.

April to June and September to October are considered peak farming periods in the country, when labour demand rises sharply. The government estimates that labour requirements during these periods equal around 62 per cent of the country's total agricultural workforce annually.

To address shortages, the government implemented the First Basic Plan for Agricultural Employment Support (2026-30), focusing on worker allocation and labour management systems.

Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung visited an agricultural production site in Imsil County, North Jeolla Province, where she reviewed workplace and accommodation conditions for migrant workers.

Officials from NongHyup, the country's agricultural cooperative federation responsible for allocating migrant workers to farms, also attended the meeting.

Song said she would "strengthen communication with local farms and NongHyup to prevent labor shortages in rural areas during the peak farming season and establish a close collaboration with relevant agencies."

The government also introduced support measures covering immigration procedures and daily services for migrant workers.

This year, the ministry established seasonal worker bureaus at Korea Immigration Service regional offices to speed up administrative procedures. A mobile fingerprint registration system was also introduced for workers unable to visit regional offices.

Daily subsidies covering public transport and housing costs increased by 10,000 won (US$6.81) this year.

South Korea is also operating a joint task force from April to June with NongHyup, the Ministry of Justice, and local governments to monitor labour supply and demand across production regions for crops, including apples, peaches, grapes, pears, garlic, peppers, onions, lettuce, radishes, and potatoes.

Source: The Korea Times