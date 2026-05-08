India prepares digitised apple procurement system for new season

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to complete preparations for apple procurement under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) ahead of the upcoming season.

During a review meeting of HPMC schemes, Sukhu said the state government remained focused on protecting the interests of apple growers, particularly small and marginal farmers. He instructed officials to notify procurement centres in advance and ensure all arrangements are completed before procurement begins.

According to Sukhu, HPMC procured a record 98,540 metric tons of apples under the MIS in 2025, the highest volume recorded in the state's history.

He noted that HPMC was the only agency responsible for procurement last year, unlike previous years when HIMFED also participated in the process. Sukhu said this arrangement would continue in future seasons.

The chief minister also directed HPMC to fully digitise the procurement system from the next season onward. According to Sukhu, end-to-end digital processing and data management are expected to improve transparency and simplify procurement procedures for horticultural producers.

Sukhu added that the state government had introduced a universal carton system and cleared pending dues by releasing the highest-ever MIS payment amount.

Source: The Times Of India