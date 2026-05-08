India’s Madhya Pradesh expands French fry potato production

India's potato sector has traditionally focused on production volume, but Madhya Pradesh is increasingly positioning itself within the French fry processing segment.

With annual potato production estimated between 3.5 and 3.9 million tons, the state is expanding its ability to supply processor-grade potatoes. Across regions, including Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shajapur, Chhindwara, and parts of the Satpura belt, growers are increasingly aligning production with processor requirements such as dry matter content, tuber uniformity, and sugar levels.

The transition is being supported by three factors: scale, suitability, and timing.

Madhya Pradesh currently has around 1.7 to 1.8 million hectares under potato cultivation. According to the report, even a shift of 10 to 15 per cent of acreage toward processing-grade varieties could increase volumes available to the French fry sector and reduce sourcing concentration risks for processors.

The Malwa Plateau, covering districts including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, and Shajapur, is described as suitable for producing potatoes with higher dry matter content and more uniform tuber development, both requirements for French fry processing. Reduced physiological defects also support processing efficiency and output quality.

Timing is another factor supporting the region's position. Madhya Pradesh is among India's earliest Rabi harvest regions, allowing processors to begin operations earlier and extend processing windows.

In Chhindwara, early-season harvesting is also linked to lower reducing sugar levels, which support lighter fry colour and more consistent processing outcomes. Reduced reliance on extended cold storage also lowers storage-related costs.

The report notes that policy support around agro-processing and value addition in Madhya Pradesh is supporting processing-grade cultivation. The state currently has more than 1.3 million metric tons of cold storage capacity, increasingly being used for French fry supply chains.

At the farm level, growers are gradually shifting from yield-focused production toward specification-driven cultivation. Structured sourcing systems are also supporting the adoption of processing-grade varieties.

The report added that further development of seed systems, agronomic standardisation, and processor linkages will still be required as the sector continues to develop.

If current trends continue, Madhya Pradesh could strengthen its position within India's French fry potato supply chain.

Source: Global Agriculture