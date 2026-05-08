India focuses on fruit quality and exports at Fruit Horizon 2026

Addressing the "Fruit Horizon 2026" conference organised at ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) in Lucknow, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that merely increasing production will no longer be enough.

He stressed that India must now work seriously on quality, shelf life, processing, logistics, and export standards to establish a stronger position in the global fruit market.

The Union Minister underlined that agriculture can no longer remain confined to the farm alone. Strengthening the entire value chain from production to processing, marketing, and exports is now the need of the hour, he said.

© Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Interacting with farmers and stakeholders associated with fruit production, exports, and the horticulture business ecosystem, Shri Chouhan said that improving fruit quality is essential if India aims to strengthen its position in the global fruit market.

He emphasized that special attention must now be given to enhancing shelf life, maintaining quality during exports, and ensuring production in line with international standards.

During the program, chaired by Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it was decided that scientific institutions under ICAR, exporters, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, and other concerned agencies would jointly constitute a task force.

The task force will work towards resolving issues faced by producers and exporters and prepare an effective, time-bound action plan to ensure concrete steps are taken to enhance farmers' income.

Shri Chouhan stated that, keeping farmers' needs in mind, the Government of India has decided to strengthen Uttar Pradesh under the Clean Planting Material Program.

© Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

As part of this initiative, a modern Clean Plant Centre is being established at CISH, Lucknow, where disease-free and genetically pure planting material for fruit crops such as mango, guava, litchi, and avocado will be developed and conserved.

The Union Minister said that if India has to become globally competitive, special focus must be placed on producing premium-quality fruits with "zero rejection" standards.

He added that the Indian horticulture sector can achieve new heights through modern technology, better post-harvest management, pack houses, processing infrastructure, and practical Standard Operating Procedures for exports.

Shri Chouhan highlighted the role of FPOs, FPCs, and Self-Help Groups in connecting small farmers with better markets and export opportunities.

The programme also highlighted that the National Horticulture Board is developing several export-oriented clusters while strengthening modern irradiation and integrated post-harvest infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. Initiatives linked to Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) were also highlighted during the program.

Farmers, scientists, exporters, nursery operators, FPO representatives, fruit processing sector stakeholders, and participants from various organisations across different states attended the program.

Ministers from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, including Shri Surya Pratap Shahi and Shri Dinesh Pratap Singh, along with senior officials and scientists, were also present.

For more information:

Indian Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

www.pib.gov.in