Armenia approves EAEU-Indonesia trade deal covering fruit and vegetable products

The Armenian government, on 30 April, approved a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union, its member states, and Indonesia. The agreement is intended to liberalise and simplify trade in goods between the parties, including through lower tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

Under the tariff preference lists attached to the agreement, the Armenian side mainly included agricultural products with priority export interest. For produce, these include canned fruit and vegetables, for which the current customs duty of 20% will be reduced to 0% after the agreement enters into force.

Fruit juices are also included, with the current customs duty of 5% to be reduced to 0%. For jams, the current 5% customs duty will be cut by 50% after the agreement takes effect. According to the Armenian government, the agreement is expected to improve the competitiveness of EAEU member states' goods on the Indonesian market and support higher exports to Indonesia.

Source: news.am