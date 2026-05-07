Kashmir strawberry growers hope for stronger season as tourism recovers

Strawberry growers across Kashmir, India, are hoping for improved market conditions this season after losses linked to the Pahalgam attack and the resulting disruption to tourism and trade last year.

The strawberry harvest, which usually starts in the first week of May, is now underway across the Valley. Growers expect stronger demand as tourist numbers gradually recover.

In recent years, many growers in the region have shifted from vegetable cultivation to strawberries due to higher returns and increasing demand. However, the fruit's short shelf life means the sector depends heavily on local consumption and sales to the hospitality industry.

Following the Pahalgam attack, tourist arrivals declined sharply, affecting hotel occupancy and strawberry sales.

"Strawberries are largely consumed locally, and a significant portion is supplied to hotels. Last year, the entire hospitality sector collapsed after the Pahalgam attack, and we suffered heavy losses," said Manzoor Ahmad, a grower from Gassu on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Gassu has become known as Kashmir's "strawberry village", with more than half of its residents involved in strawberry cultivation.

Growers say they are cautiously optimistic this season as tourism activity improves and transport logistics stabilise, creating better marketing opportunities for the perishable crop.

Kashmir produces around 2,500-3,500 tons of strawberries annually, with approximately 350 hectares under cultivation. According to growers, production is largely organic and relies mainly on traditional cultivation methods rather than chemical inputs.

"We do not use chemical fertilisers. Instead, we use decomposed cow dung as manure, which helps maintain both soil health and the quality of the fruit," Ahmad said.

The move towards strawberry cultivation has been most visible in districts including Srinagar, Budgam, and Anantnag, where growers are diversifying production to increase income. However, the sector remains exposed to disruptions in tourism and transport, which continue to influence market returns each season.

Source: BusinessLine