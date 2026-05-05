Sri Lanka launches US$1.4 million vegetable recovery program

Sri Lanka has launched a US$1.4 million (AUD 2 million) recovery program targeting vegetable production systems in Nuwara Eliya and Badulla following cyclone-related damage in November 2025.

The project is supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Government of Australia. The program was formalised through a grant agreement signed by Matthew Duckworth and Vimlendra Sharan.

Cyclone Ditwah disrupted production across highland vegetable areas, including beans, carrots, leeks, cabbage, tomatoes, and potatoes. Smallholder farmers in these districts reported losses of crops, seed stock, and production assets.

The 12-month program targets restoration of vegetable production systems with a focus on climate-resilient practices. More than 2,400 smallholder farmers will receive support through seed and seedling systems, access to small-scale machinery, training, and market linkages.

Key activities include the restoration of farmer-led seed systems for beans and potatoes, support for open-field and protected cultivation, and the establishment of six nurseries in Nuwara Eliya and Badulla. These nurseries are designed to supply vegetable seedlings and support local input systems.

The program also includes the development of women-led nurseries, support for climate-smart agricultural practices, and input distribution. The objective is to stabilise production, improve food supply, and reduce reliance on imported seeds.

Implementation will be coordinated with the Department of Agriculture and provincial agencies, with a focus on strengthening farmer capacity and production systems in response to climate-related risks.

Source: The Morning