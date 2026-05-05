Kashmir growers seek refrigerated rail transport for fruit shipments

Fruit growers in Kashmir have called on Northern Railway to accelerate the rollout of temperature-controlled cargo solutions and expand rail logistics infrastructure to improve the transport of perishable produce across India.

The request was raised during a joint inspection and interaction between railway officials and horticulture representatives travelling from Srinagar to Baramulla, with stops at Budgam, Pattan, and Sopore.

Led by Bashir Ahmed Basheer of the New Kashmir Fruit Association, the delegation highlighted that limited cold chain logistics and restricted rail cargo capacity continue to affect returns for apple, cherry, and other fruit producers.

Growers called for refrigerated cargo trains to maintain product condition during long-distance transport, particularly for cherries. They also proposed expanding loading points, identifying Sopore and Baramulla for bulk operations, with phased development at Anantnag, Awantipora, and Pampore.

During the discussion, growers referred to constraints during the previous peak season, including delays linked to security procedures, limited station access, and handling inefficiencies. They requested modern scanning systems and streamlined processes to reduce turnaround times and limit spoilage.

The delegation also proposed increasing the frequency of the cherry parcel service from Katra to Mumbai from five days to a daily schedule, citing the limited harvest window.

At destination points, growers highlighted the need to improve unloading and handling facilities at terminals, including Bandra Terminus, Mumbai Central, and Adarsh Nagar in Delhi, to support faster market access and reduce losses.

Railway officials stated that proposals related to refrigerated cargo services, infrastructure upgrades, and operational changes would be reviewed. Growers indicated that implementation could support market access, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve returns.

The delegation also visited orchards in Tangmarg to align logistics planning with production conditions, supporting the request for a more responsive rail-based supply chain.

Source: Greater Kashmir