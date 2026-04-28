Cambodia grants GI status to cashew nuts and mango

Cambodia has granted Geographical Indicator status to Kampong Thom cashew nuts and Oddar Meanchey mango, according to the Ministry of Commerce. The designation provides legal recognition, supports product differentiation, and aims to strengthen export positioning.

The ministry stated that these products are linked to specific geographical areas and production methods, creating a distinct identity and quality profile with potential for international recognition and protection.

GI status is intended to prevent counterfeiting, ensure correct use of product names, and preserve production practices within communities. It also supports tourism linked to production areas and promotes production aligned with local environmental conditions.

The Ministry of Commerce said the designation can increase product value and improve access to international markets while supporting recognition abroad and protecting Cambodian products.

Ministry spokesman Penn Sovicheat said enforcement of intellectual property laws, quality control, and traceability systems is required to support the GI framework. "We must bolster public awareness to curb the demand for counterfeit goods while informing consumers about the importance of GI and how to recognise genuine products to reduce the purchase of counterfeit products. Cooperate with national and international partners: Work with relevant organisations to increase the effectiveness of tracking and preventing counterfeiting in both domestic and international markets," he said.

Sovicheat explained that GI products must comply with technical specifications and inspection systems, supporting consumer confidence. He added that products with a defined origin and identity can achieve higher value and improved market access.

Cambodia has 12 products registered under GI status, including Kampot pepper, Kampot Kep salt, Siem Reap prahok, Koh Trong pomelo, Kampot Kep fish sauce, Mondulkiri wild honey, Kampong Speu palm sugar, and Takeo lobster.

Uon Silot, President of the Cashew Nut Association of Cambodia, said the GI designation will support the sector's development. "It will create a high level of identity for Cambodian cashews, allowing our products to stand out in the international market," he said. He added that GI status can support export growth to markets such as the United States, European Union, Japan, and Korea, while improved standards may support production among more than 25,000 cashew growers.

Socio-economic analyst CheyTech said GI provides product identification and supports quality assurance. "It can help prevent counterfeiting from other sources, identify brands that have different characteristics from other products, it can be easier to sell in the market, especially if it can be sold at a higher price than regular products, and can access international markets, especially in the EU market, where they recognise it will get a high price as well."

Source: KiriPost