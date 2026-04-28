Australia expands inland rail links from ports to regional hubs

A new inland rail solution has been introduced in Australia to support container movement from port terminals to inland depots. The service connects Sydney terminals to Minto and Melbourne terminals to Ettamogah, Griffith, and Bomen.

The rail network enables cargo to move beyond port areas to inland locations, reducing reliance on road transport and supporting container distribution to regional markets.

The service is designed to link maritime ports with inland destinations, supporting cargo flows between coastal and inland regions. Customers can route containers directly to inland depots for collection and distribution.

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The network includes operational features aimed at supporting logistics processes. Rail transport is used to move containers over longer distances, reducing reliance on trucking for final delivery stages. Containers can be collected directly from inland depots, and equipment returns are handled through a single de-hire location covering multiple container types.

Rail transfers are used to reduce delays linked to port congestion, allowing cargo to reach inland depots for onward distribution. Booking is managed through a single process, using predefined port-of-discharge and place-of-delivery options. The provider manages the full transport process from port to inland destination.

Current routes include Sydney to Minto and Melbourne to Ettamogah, Griffith, and Bomen. The system is designed to simplify coordination by reducing the need to work with multiple transport providers.

The inland network combines maritime and rail transport, supporting container movement from port arrival through to inland delivery points within Australia.

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