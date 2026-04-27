Andhra Pradesh plans US$1.57 billion mushroom mission

The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to launch a "Mushroom Mission" aimed at expanding mushroom production and increasing farmer income. The initiative involves an estimated investment of Rs 13,000 crore (US$1.57 billion) with expected support from the central government.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop a detailed action plan. The program is based on a model that focuses on high-value crops and aims to establish a structured agri-value chain.

The mission will focus on cluster-based production, infrastructure development, and technology adoption. It will promote mushroom varieties such as button, oyster, and milky mushrooms, which have demand in domestic and export markets.

The program targets the establishment of approximately 162,000 production units across the state. These units are expected to operate at small and medium scale, with an average size of about 5,000 sq ft per unit. Annual production is projected at 67,500 tons, compared to the current production of around 45,000 tons in Bihar.

The central government is expected to provide financial and technical support. The program also aims to support farmer income, agri-entrepreneurship, and employment in rural areas, including for youth and women.

Officials indicate that Andhra Pradesh has conditions suitable for mushroom production and an expanding agricultural infrastructure. The initiative is expected to support diversification from traditional crops and improve land use.

The mission forms part of a broader strategy to increase horticulture output and expand production of high-value crops through technology-driven approaches.

Source: Rural Voice