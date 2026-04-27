Indian grape prices range from US$42 to US$240 as arrivals remain low

Grape markets across India showed wide price variation and low arrivals on April 24, 2026, reflecting localized supply chains where demand, grading, and logistics influence price formation.

Across key producing and consuming states, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh, prices ranged from Rs 3,500 to Rs 20,000 per quintal (US$42–240 per quintal), depending on location, quality, and volumes. Most mandis recorded arrivals below one metric ton, indicating limited aggregation.

Rajasthan recorded the highest volumes, with Jaipur APMC handling 162.3 metric tons. Prices ranged between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 per quintal (US$72–120), with a modal price of Rs 8,000 (US$96). Sriganganagar and Jodhpur reported arrivals of 10 and 14 metric tons, with prices between Rs 6,500 and Rs 10,500 (US$78–126), indicating more stable pricing in larger aggregation hubs.

Haryana markets showed variation. Narwana APMC recorded a modal price of Rs 12,000 per quintal (US$144), while Shahabad traded between Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000 (US$84–144) with higher arrivals of 11 metric tons. Hansi ranged between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 (US$72–120), while Uklana recorded Rs 5,000 (US$60). Panipat reported Rs 3,500 (US$42), reflecting lower quality and demand.

Punjab showed segmented pricing. Chamkaur Sahib and Fazilka recorded Rs 12,000 per quintal (US$144), while Nawan Shahar traded at Rs 10,600 (US$127). Jalalabad and Jagraon ranged between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,200 (US$72–98), while Zira and Garhshankar reported Rs 5,500 and Rs 5,000 (US$60- 66–60).

Himachal Pradesh markets reflected high-value, low-volume trade. Bhuntar recorded Rs 15,000 per quintal (US$180), Shimla Rs 11,000 (US$132), and Solan Rs 9,500 (US$114). Nagrota Bagwan reported Rs 10,500 (US$126), while Una markets ranged between Rs 9,700 and Rs 10,500 (US$116–126). Arrivals remained below 0.2 metric tons.

Tamil Nadu showed price volatility. Coimbatore ranged between Rs 8,500 and Rs 20,000 per quintal (US$102–240), with a modal price of Rs 14,250 (US$171). Madurai markets reported Rs 13,000–15,500 (US$156–186), while Theni recorded Rs 15,000 (US$180). Salem, Tiruvannamalai, and Thanjavur ranged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 (US$120–144).

Uttarakhand markets recorded moderate levels, with Rudrapur at Rs 9,000 (US$108), Haridwar at Rs 6,500 (US$78), and Rishikesh and Vikasnagar between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000 (US$54–60).

Uttar Pradesh reported lower price levels, with Lalitpur at Rs 7,060 (US$85) and Khandhla at Rs 4,900 (US$59). Kerala's Mukkom APMC recorded Rs 8,000 (US$96) with limited arrivals.

The data shows a fragmented market structure, with wide price dispersion linked to localized supply, demand, and limited integration across regions.

Source: AroSpectrum