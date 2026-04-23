South Korea seeks longer melon export window to Vietnam

On 21 April, Minister Song Miryung of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) of the Republic of Korea (ROK) held a meeting with Minister Trinh Viet Hung of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam (SRV). The two sides explored strategic measures to bolster bilateral agricultural cooperation and shared their commitment to this objective.

Minister Song requested that the Vietnamese side extend the permitted export period for Korean melons until June—noting that it is presently restricted to May—in view of the growing demand for the fruit in Vietnam. Acknowledging that the differing climatic conditions of the ROK and the SRV facilitate a mutually beneficial agri-food trade environment, both ministers concurred on maintaining ongoing dialogue regarding trade expansion.

© MAFRA

The ministers further recognised the ROK's significant contribution to the advancement of Vietnam's agricultural and rural sector through the official development assistance (ODA), which has been implemented since 2011. This includes support for the National Centre for Veterinary Diagnostics (NCVD). Looking ahead, both ministers agreed to further enhance cooperation in agricultural ODA.

In addition, Minister Song proposed convening the second meeting of the Korea-Vietnam Agricultural Cooperation Committee to broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation into sectors, such as smart farming and agricultural product processing. Notably, in light of the recent global impact of African swine fever (ASF), Minister Song sought the Vietnamese government's continued cooperation to ensure that the collaborative research on ASF vaccine development proceeds seamlessly. Minister Song also emphasised the importance of a joint response system for transboundary animal diseases.

In the afternoon, Minister Song visited the West Lake branch of Lotte Mart in Hanoi to observe consumption trends for fresh agricultural produce and popular K-street food among local consumers. During the visit, Minister Song engaged with consumers, retail personnel, and 'K-Food supporters' to gather direct feedback on market preferences.

Minister Song Miryung stated: "It was a privilege to meet the newly appointed Minister for Agriculture and Environment and offer my congratulations on his appointment. We have held productive discussions on matters of mutual interest in strengthening bilateral agricultural cooperation and have agreed to continue building a substantive partnership in the agricultural sector."

For more information:

Seung-ho Choi

MAFRA

Tel: +82 44 201 1120

Email: [email protected]

www.mafra.go.kr