Indian pineapple prices fall below production costs as demand drops

In India, pineapple growers are reporting lower prices during the summer season, a period that typically supports higher demand. Current conditions are affecting farm income in key production areas such as Vazhakkulam.

Dominic George, a grower with 35 years of experience, said high temperatures are affecting production. "For pineapple, we require a temperature of only about 32-33°C. However, as the temperature climbs, it affects the size of the fruit. This is one season that has never disappointed us. The prices are always high, and so is the demand. But this season, the yield is less, and the price has reached a startling low," he said.

Growers report that heat conditions are reducing fruit size and overall yield. Water availability and irrigation frequency also affect crop development.

Market demand has also declined. According to Baby John of the Pineapple Growers Association, pineapple is widely used in hotels and juice outlets. "The fruit is indispensable in all kinds and categories of hotels. It has wide usage in juice shops as well. But the shutdown of hotels has hit the demand," he said.

He added that higher temperatures have not translated into increased consumption. "But a reversal is now observed as consumption has also reduced," he said.

Tony Thannittamackal, a grower and local official, said prices have dropped below production cost levels. "The price of pineapple, which used to fetch us more than ₹60 (US$0.72) per kilo, has fallen to ₹30 (US$0.36). The price is hovering between ₹25 and ₹30 (US$0.30–US$0.36), which will not even cover the production cost," he said. He indicated that a minimum price of ₹35–40 (US$0.42–US$0.48) per kilogram is required to recover costs.

Growers also report labour shortages, with workers leaving the state or avoiding fieldwork during high temperatures. Reduced field activity is affecting harvesting operations.

Producers indicate that lower yields, combined with reduced demand from the hospitality and juice sectors, are influencing market conditions.

Source: The Hindu