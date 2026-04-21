Saudi Arabia expands avocado production in Asir highlands

In the highlands of Asir, avocado production is being established in areas such as Al-Namas, traditionally known for cooler weather and mountain agriculture. Local farms are testing the crop under regional conditions where it is not commonly grown.

Farmer Mohammed Al-Shehri initiated trials to assess whether avocados could be cultivated locally. The crop, which requires specific temperature ranges, irrigation management, and soil conditions, has been introduced in a region with more moderate temperatures compared with other parts of the country.

Asir's climate, with cooler and more stable conditions, has supported crop development. Reports from farms indicate a growth success rate exceeding 80 per cent. Production quality is reported to be comparable in texture and taste to imported avocados.

The current focus is on expanding production volumes and integrating output into local supply chains. The aim is to supply domestic markets and reduce reliance on imported fruit.

Further development will depend on scaling cultivation, maintaining consistency, and establishing distribution channels. Early production results indicate that avocado cultivation under Asir conditions is feasible, with potential for increased availability of locally grown product in the domestic market.

Source: Lovin