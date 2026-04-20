Nepali apple stocks rise as border controls halt re-exports

Traders in eastern Nepal are facing inventory pressure after tighter border controls reduced the re-export of imported Chinese apples into India.

Previously, apples were transported through border points in Jhapa, Morang, and Sunsari. While imports were legal, the onward movement into India was carried out outside formal channels. Recent enforcement has restricted these flows, leaving higher volumes in domestic cold storage.

Biratnagar has three cold storage facilities, and current arrivals have exceeded capacity. Traders had been importing volumes beyond domestic demand, relying on cross-border movement to manage surplus. With controls in place, excess stock is accumulating.

According to Suprim Regmi of Shriram Cold Store, imports from China are currently at peak levels. The three cold stores in Biratnagar are Shriram Cold Storage, Eastern Cold Store, and Global Cold Store, with Global Cold Store operated by Bijay Jaiswal Chaudhary.

Market sources report that apple volumes in Biratnagar have increased, with trading activity previously supported by coordinated cross-border movement involving participants from both Nepal and India.

Past incidents of apple movement across the border have been recorded. In 2023, 571 cartons were seized at a checkpoint in Jhapa. In 2021, 1,350 cartons were intercepted in Sunsari.

Current market behaviour has shifted. Traders report reduced willingness to transport apples across the border. "The cold store facilities don't even have the capacity to store ten containers, but around fifty containers have arrived," one trader said. "Those who used to take the risk of transporting apples into India are no longer willing to do so."

Mukesh Chaudhary of Divyani Enterprises stated that his company operates within legal import channels and does not track downstream distribution.

Local authorities report increased monitoring at the border. According to Chief District Officer Yubaraj Kattel, inspections are conducted regularly. Customs officials state there is no official record of apples imported through customs being exported, although apples remain among the top imported products by value.

Source: The Rising Nepal