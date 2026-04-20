India to start cherry procurement in Shimla with focus on cold chain

Adani Agri Fresh plans to begin cherry procurement in the upper Shimla region from mid-May, with operations expected to start after May 15. Pricing and procurement terms are to be finalised by a joint committee of growers and company representatives.

According to Deepak Singha, president of the Stone Fruit Growers Association, both parties have agreed to initiate procurement at competitive rates. Growers state that the approach will depend on pricing outcomes.

The development takes place in a context of limited post-harvest infrastructure for cherries. The crop requires hydro-cooling, cold-chain logistics, and market access. Currently, infrastructure in the region is limited, with one hydro-cooling chamber available at the Controlled Atmosphere store in Jarol Tikkar.

Without sufficient infrastructure, growers transport cherries overnight in small pickup trucks to Delhi mandis. This approach increases costs and affects fruit quality, while limiting access to more distant markets due to short shelf life.

Under the proposed model, produce will be collected from orchards and transported to the hydro-cooling facility within three to four hours. After cooling, fruit can be shipped to markets beyond Delhi, extending shelf life and supporting market access.

Concerns remain regarding the performance of the hydro-cooling plant at Jarol Tikkar. The facility, operated by the Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation, has reported issues with its dryer. Authorities have indicated that repairs are underway ahead of the procurement period.

The initiative is expected to improve logistics and reduce post-harvest losses while enabling access to additional markets for cherry growers in the region.

Source: The Tribune