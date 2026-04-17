India tightens enforcement on illegal fruit ripening agents

India's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued new directions to states to strengthen enforcement against the use of artificial fruit ripening agents.

In a directive dated April 16, 2026, FSSAI reiterated that calcium carbide, commonly referred to as "masala," is banned for fruit ripening. "Use of calcium carbide ('masala') is prohibited… as it poses serious health risks such as difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcers, etc."

Calcium carbide releases acetylene gas when used on fruits such as mangoes, bananas, and papayas. This gas may contain traces of arsenic and phosphorus, which can result in vomiting, nausea, skin irritation, breathing difficulties, and swallowing issues.

FSSAI also addressed the misuse of ethephon solutions, stating that "Direct contact of fruits with ethylene (in powder or liquid form) is strictly prohibited." The regulator permits only controlled use of ethylene gas in approved ripening chambers.

To enforce these regulations, FSSAI has instructed state food safety commissioners to intensify inspections and monitor mandis, storage units, and distribution centres. Special enforcement drives have been introduced to identify the use of calcium carbide and other restricted agents. The presence of banned substances may result in action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Authorities have also been authorised to use strip paper tests to detect acetylene gas in storage facilities and ripening chambers.

The measures are aimed at strengthening oversight of fruit ripening practices and reducing the use of unauthorised substances in the supply chain.

Source: The Economic Times