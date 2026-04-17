Australia secures additional fertiliser supply from Indonesia

NFF President Hamish McIntyre commented on recent developments in fertiliser supply, particularly the securing of additional urea volumes for the upcoming season.

He said the development is a welcome step that will help restore confidence for farmers heading into the winter growing season.

He noted that securing an additional 250,000 tons of urea provides much-needed certainty, representing around 20 per cent of the remaining fertiliser required for the season ahead.

McIntyre said farmers have been particularly concerned about access to in-season fertiliser and the potential impact on yields.

He added that the outcome demonstrates the importance of international trading relationships, with Indonesia providing support at a critical time.

McIntyre acknowledged that the Government has worked closely with industry, pointing to measures such as the establishment of a fertiliser taskforce, underwriting of fuel and fertiliser imports, streamlined border processes, and the deferral of increased export cost recovery. He said these steps were a direct result of member-driven advocacy by the NFF and have helped ease pressure on farmers.

He emphasised that further work is required, noting that the additional supply only partially addresses the shortfall, while farmers continue to face tight supply and high costs.

McIntyre said the NFF will continue to work with the Government to close the gap, not only on fertiliser but also on fuel, as both are essential for maintaining production and supply chains.

He also called for financial support for regional small to medium businesses affected by the situation, stating that the issue poses a direct risk to business viability.

At the same time, McIntyre said there is a need to strengthen Australia's domestic capability to reduce exposure to global disruptions and provide farmers with greater certainty for future production.

For more information:

National Farmers' Federation

Tel: +61 (0) 2 6269 5666

Email: [email protected]

www.nff.org.au