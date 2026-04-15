Russia's direct imports from Uzbekistan reshape fresh produce sourcing model

Direct imports of fresh fruit and vegetables are increasingly used by retailers to cover seasonal shortages and strengthen control over delivery times, quality, and pricing. Magnit has launched direct procurement of farm produce from Uzbekistan using an agro-aggregation model. The first shipment of vegetables has already arrived at a distribution centre. Total import volumes for 2026 are expected to reach at least 1,500 tonnes. The produce is consolidated through a local operator and supplied to Russian regions without intermediaries.

The focus is on the fresh segment, where supply is limited during the off-season. In this category, supply stability depends not only on purchase price but also on control over the supply chain from producer to distribution centre.

The agro-aggregation model shifts procurement practices. The retailer assumes part of the distribution function by setting product requirements, participating in shipment preparation, and organising cross-border logistics. This approach reduces the number of intermediaries, shortens delivery times to up to 10 days, and improves the predictability of off-season supply.

For the market, this indicates a move towards more direct engagement with producers in imported fresh categories. If expanded, this model may increase competition for direct supplier access and reduce the role of intermediaries in fresh produce supply chains.

Source: logistics.ru