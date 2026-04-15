Iraqi tomato prices rise as Iranian imports decline

Tomato prices in Iraq increased in April following Iran's decision to ban exports and disruptions at border crossings, which reduced supply. Wholesale prices now range between 1,750 and 2,250 dinars (US$1.14 to US$1.46) per kilogram, compared with 400 to 500 dinars (US$0.26 to US$0.32) previously.

Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture linked the increase to the absence of domestic production at this time of year and reduced imports from Iran, previously the main supplier to Iraqi markets. The ministry said prices are expected to decline by the end of April as local production enters the market, and noted that imports from alternative origins were approved in March. Imports from Turkey and Jordan remain at higher price levels.

In Erbil, trader Faraidun Hawez said the price increase is directly linked to Iran's export ban. "Previously, one kilogram of tomatoes was 400 to 500 dinars; now it is 1,500 to 2,000 dinars, and that is related to Iran's decision to ban tomato exports," he said, adding that prices should decline once local production becomes available.

Higher prices are affecting food businesses. Kebab vendor Sarood Khasraw said the cost of tomatoes has led to staff reductions and that operations are sometimes running at a loss. "We cannot raise the price of kebab," he said.

Source: +964 Media