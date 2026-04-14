Chinese blueberry prices fall as production reaches 810,000 tons

Blueberry prices in China have declined in recent weeks as increased domestic production adds volume to the market. Since March, retail prices have nearly halved compared with the Spring Festival period. A 250g pack previously priced at 30 yuan (US$4.10) is now around 20 yuan (US$2.70), while wholesale prices have dropped from about 150 yuan (US$20.60) per box to 80 yuan (US$11.00).

In production regions such as Yunnan, farm-gate prices for premium fruit have declined to around 30 yuan (US$4.10) per kilogram, about 50 per cent lower year-on-year, while sales volumes have doubled.

Industry sources link the price movement to the expansion of China's blueberry sector. Output reached 347,000 tons in 2020 and increased to about 810,000 tons by 2025. Yunnan accounted for around 280,000 tons in 2025, or about 30% of national production.

"Along with rising output, the quality of domestically grown blueberries has also improved and gained recognition in both domestic and overseas markets," said Gao Dengtao of the Zhengzhou Fruit Research Institute.

The introduction of substrate-based cultivation around 2020 supported earlier harvests and higher yields, particularly in Yunnan. Greenhouse production has since expanded to other regions, adding supply during March and April. Open-field production later in the season is expected to increase volumes further, with additional price pressure possible by June.

More than 300 companies are active in the sector, with planting areas expanding to about 16,667 hectares. Despite this growth, most commercial varieties remain imported, with domestic varieties accounting for less than 10% of the market.

Research institutions and companies are developing local varieties, although most remain in early stages. Breeding cycles for blueberries can take eight to 10 years due to the crop's genetic complexity. "Flavor traits such as sweetness, acidity, and aroma are controlled by multiple genes and can be strongly influenced by environmental conditions, making targeted improvement difficult," Gao said.

To support development, the China Southern Blueberry Innovation Center was established in Yunnan in 2024 to focus on new varieties.

Processing remains limited, with most production sold as fresh fruit. Products currently include juice and dried fruit. "With the continued expansion of planting areas, more blueberries are expected to be directed toward deep-processing industries in the future," said He Jiawei of the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Source: ChinaDaily