Himachal Pradesh apple output rises but remains unstable

Himachal Pradesh, India, recorded higher apple production in the 2025–26 financial year, although variability in output continues to raise concerns. According to the Economic Survey, production reached 647,000 tons, an increase of 28.6% compared to 503,000 tons in 2024–25 and 27.9% higher than 506,000 tons in 2023–24.

The area under apple cultivation increased slightly to 116,338 hectares in 2024–25, compared to 116,240 hectares in 2023–24. Over a longer period, the cultivated area has expanded by 14.6% from 101,585 hectares in 2010–11 and by 21.4% since 2007–08. Despite this expansion, production has not followed a consistent upward trend.

Apple output in the state has fluctuated over the past decade. Production reached a low of 275,000 tons in 2011–12, increased to 770,000 tons in 2015–16, declined to 360,000 tons in 2018–19, and rose again to 710,000 tons in 2019–20. Output has not exceeded this level in the past six years.

The Economic Survey noted the gap between increasing cultivation area and variable production. Weather conditions are identified as a key factor affecting yields. Reduced snowfall and rising temperatures have impacted the required chilling hours for apple production.

"Not only is there a rise in average temperatures in the state, making the weather warmer, but there has also been a reduction in snowfall. The apple crop is highly sensitive to weather changes and requires ideal conditions. But if apples are not even getting adequate chilling hours, then the yield is bound to be affected," said horticulture expert Luddar Thakur.

He added that production areas are shifting to higher altitudes and suggested alternative varieties. "The warming of the weather is the main reason why apple belts in districts like Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla are moving to higher altitudes. To ensure a corresponding rise in apple production with increasing area under cultivation, the state govt should promote apple varieties like Gala that can be grown in comparatively lower altitudes and in warmer climates," Thakur said.

Apple cultivation accounts for 49% of the total area under fruit crops and 77.5% of total fruit production in the state. Around 250,000 families depend on apple farming.

Growers report increasing production risks linked to weather variability. "Unpredictable and inconsistent weather has made apple farming a highly unreliable source of income. Moreover, the cost of production has also increased several times in the last decade, gradually turning apple farming into a non-viable source of income, especially for small farmers," said grower Sohan Lal Verma.

Source: The Times of India