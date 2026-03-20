Unseasonal Indian rain damages grapes, onions, and mango crops

Farmers in Maharashtra are facing further losses during the rabi season following unseasonal rainfall over the past four days. Preliminary assessments by the state agriculture department indicate that crops across 1,439 hectares have been affected.

The weather has impacted a range of crops, including fruit crops such as mango, grape, and banana. Dharashiv district recorded the highest affected area at 1,014 hectares. Other districts reporting damage include Solapur, Nanded, Yavatmal, Latur, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Kolhapur.

Officials expect the affected area to increase as rainfall continues. The agriculture department stated that data collected up to March 18 remains preliminary, with formal on-site assessments still pending. "A panchnama requires a thorough, physical inspection of each affected field, which is a time-consuming process. Currently, district agriculture officials have been tasked with submitting preliminary assessments to identify the most critically affected areas," a senior official said.

State agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne said officials have been instructed to begin formal assessments. "Heavy rain and hailstorms have severely impacted crops in several districts. With the forecast predicting more rain over the next few days, crops ready for harvest remain at high risk. We have instructed officials to conduct panchnamas and submit their reports at the earliest to ensure timely assistance," he said.

In the Nashik district, unseasonal rainfall affected more than 248 hectares. Crops impacted include onion, tomato, grapes, and other vegetables. According to the agriculture department, 559 farmers from 13 villages across Kalwan, Deola, Dindori, Niphad, and Sinnar were affected.

Of the total affected area in Nashik, onion crops accounted for 125 hectares, grapes 16 hectares, vegetables 15 hectares, and maize 10 hectares.

Source: The Times of India