Indian horticulture output rises 4.51% from 2024 to 2025

India's horticulture sector recorded growth in both area and production, according to final estimates for 2024 to 2025 and first advance estimates for 2025 to 2026 released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The total cultivated area for horticultural crops increased from 290.86 lakh hectares in 2023 to 2024 to 301.36 lakh hectares in 2024 to 2025, representing an increase of 10.50 lakh hectares or 3.61 per cent. Total production rose from 3547.44 lakh tons to 3707.38 lakh tons, an increase of 159.94 lakh tons or 4.51 per cent. Initial projections for 2025 to 2026 indicate production at 3708.46 lakh tons.

Fruit production increased by 4.13 per cent to 1176.49 lakh tons in 2024 to 2025, linked to higher output of bananas, mangoes, mandarins, papayas, guavas, watermelons, and jackfruits. Vegetable production is estimated to rise by 5.11 per cent to 2177.97 lakh tons, supported by crops including onions, potatoes, and green chilies. Forecasts for 2025 to 2026 indicate further increases in both categories.

Onion cultivation expanded from 15.41 lakh hectares in 2023 to 2024 to 19.68 lakh hectares in 2024 to 2025, an increase of 27.74 per cent. Production is estimated at 307.67 lakh tons, up 26.79 per cent. Potato production is estimated at 585.71 lakh tons, while tomato output is projected at 227.02 lakh tons in 2025 to 2026.

The area under aromatic and medicinal crops increased by 6.13 per cent, with production reaching 9.01 lakh tons. Flower cultivation area increased by 25.24 per cent, with production estimated at 42.65 lakh tons. Spice production reached 129.93 lakh tons, including crops such as cumin and turmeric.

Plantation crop output was reported slightly lower for the current cycle, with expectations of an increase in the next cycle. The data also reflects continued expansion in cultivated area and output across horticultural categories.

Source: Observer Voice