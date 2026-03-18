New agricultural projects aimed at developing horticulture and seed production launched in Kazakhstan

Fruit growing and seed production projects are being launched in the Turkestan region to strengthen the agricultural sector. An intensive orchard project is being implemented by the agricultural cooperative "Uly Dala-2017" in the Keles district. The orchard will cover 30 hectares, including 25 hectares of peaches, 3 hectares of cherries, and 2 hectares of premium grape varieties. The total investment amounts to 131 million tenge. The land plot has been leased for nearly 10 years, and initial peach planting has already begun.

The project includes full implementation of a drip irrigation system. A transformer has been installed and a water reservoir prepared. Seedlings are being sourced from Turkey and China. The cooperative is also applying for state subsidies. The project is aimed at supplying the domestic market with high-quality fruit.

In parallel, Kazakhstan is launching a seed potato production project in cooperation with the South Korean company VITROSYS INCORPORATION. The initiative provides for the production of virus-free planting material using in vitro methods, the introduction of micropropagation technologies with bioreactors, and the development of mini-tuber (G0) and seed potato (G1–G3) production.

The project also includes modernization of laboratory and greenhouse infrastructure, as well as staff training. It is expected to reduce dependence on imported seed potatoes and strengthen the technological capacity of the agricultural sector.

Source: eldala.kz