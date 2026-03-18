Kenya gains zero-tariff access to China for agricultural exports

Kenya is positioning its agriculture sector toward export-led industrialization as duty-free access to the Chinese market for farm produce takes effect from May 1. Authorities say the policy will support farm incomes, stimulate investment in agro-processing, and strengthen trade ties between Nairobi and Beijing.

China announced in February that it will implement a zero-tariff policy from May 1 for imports from 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. The measure is aimed at expanding trade and supporting African exports.

Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya's cabinet secretary for agriculture and livestock development, said the new tariff framework is expected to improve the competitiveness of key exports such as avocados and macadamia nuts in a market of more than 1.4 billion consumers.

Under the arrangement, a wide range of Kenyan agricultural products, including fresh and frozen avocados, macadamia nuts, cut flowers, vegetables, herbs, and other horticultural products, will enter China with zero tariffs. Import duties previously varied depending on the product category.

"It opens opportunities for Kenyan farmers and exporters to access one of the world's largest markets," Kagwe said after a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan in Nairobi.

He added that the removal of tariffs supports efforts to expand value-added exports and reduce reliance on raw commodity shipments. "Now that we have duty-free access, the focus should be on increasing value addition and processing so that Kenya can benefit more from agricultural trade," Kagwe said, while encouraging partnerships between local investors and Chinese companies in agro-processing.

Kagwe also highlighted the need to maintain compliance with phytosanitary requirements. "Quality assurance will be critical as exports expand. Our regulatory institutions must remain firm to ensure compliance with international standards," he said.

Guo Haiyan stated that agricultural trade between Kenya and China has grown in recent years, with Kenyan products gaining recognition among Chinese consumers.

Exports of fresh and frozen avocados and macadamia nuts totalled US$20 million, representing 8.8 per cent of shipments.

China continues to support agricultural cooperation with Kenya under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, including initiatives related to market access, technical cooperation, and capacity building.

The Kenyan government is also seeking cooperation in agricultural technology transfer and training, including internship programs for students in agricultural institutions.

Analysts say duty-free access supports Kenya's strategy to expand agricultural exports and industrial development, while strengthening bilateral trade.

Patrick Lumumba said tariff exemptions provide an opportunity for African economies to increase exports to China while supporting domestic processing and value addition. He added that the development should encourage countries to strengthen regional integration and focus on processing agricultural and mineral commodities into higher-value products.

Source: ChinaDaily