Kazakhstan sets new minimum import prices for EAEU on selected fruits and vegetables

Kazakhstan has updated minimum price thresholds for goods imported from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries. The new levels, set by the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance, will be in force from 1 April to 30 June 2026. The list includes minimum price levels (MPLs) for selected food products, including vegetables and fruits.

For products that are both imported and produced domestically, the minimum prices are set at:

potatoes: 90 tenge/kg (€0.16)

cabbage: 72 tenge/kg (€0.13)

carrots: 106 tenge/kg (€0.19)

For imported goods not produced in Kazakhstan, the thresholds are:

bananas: 403 tenge/kg (€0.72)

oranges: 277 tenge/kg (€0.50)

mandarins: 269 tenge/kg (€0.48)

persimmons: 208 tenge/kg (€0.37)

blueberries: 1,432 tenge/kg (€2.56)

Minimum price levels are revised on a quarterly basis to reflect seasonal fluctuations and changes in import prices. The mechanism is used as a tax control tool to prevent the understatement of import values and ensure proper VAT collection on goods entering Kazakhstan from EAEU member states.

Source: forbes.kz