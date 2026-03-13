South African grape and stonefruit exports delayed in Middle East

South Africa's fruit export sector is facing delays as shipments of grapes and stonefruit remain at sea after disruptions at ports in the Middle East. The situation developed as conflict in the region affected port operations and shipping routes.

Industry sources report that vessels carrying South African produce have been unable to offload cargo at several ports in the Gulf. Exporters and shipping companies are now seeking alternative routes while monitoring shipments already at sea.

The disruption is occurring during the export season, when large volumes of fruit are shipped to international markets.

According to reports, about 176 containers of stonefruit are currently affected. Some vessels have been unable to dock at their intended destinations, leaving cargo in transit while exporters consider alternative options.

In some cases, ships are being redirected to ports in India, where containers may be transferred to other vessels before continuing to destinations in the Middle East. The rerouting process adds time and costs to shipments and may affect delivery schedules.

South Africa's fruit export season for grapes and stonefruit is currently underway. Transport delays can affect product condition and market timing.

The South African Table Grape Industry (Sati) said exporters are monitoring developments as the situation evolves. A spokesperson for the organization said, "The table grape sector will be impacted by ongoing events in the Middle East, much like other commodities and industries."

Changes to shipping routes may also increase transport costs. Rerouting vessels can extend transit times and lead to additional fuel costs or surcharges.

Industry representatives say supply disruptions may also affect markets if shipments arrive late or are redirected to alternative destinations.

Middle Eastern markets account for a small share of South Africa's table grape exports. During the 2024/25 season, around 4 percent of table grape exports were shipped to the region.

However, exporters note that changes in shipping routes and port congestion can affect supply chains beyond the immediate region.

Stonefruit exporters are also dealing with earlier logistical issues this season, including delays at the Port of Cape Town that affected shipments to European markets.

Exporters say the impact on other fruit exports, including apples, pears, and citrus, remains uncertain. Industry participants continue to monitor developments as vessels remain in transit and alternative shipping routes are evaluated.

Source: joburg{etc}