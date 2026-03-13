Indian LPG shortage leaves 2,000 tons of vegetables unsold in Chennai

A shortage of LPG cylinders in Chennai has affected food service activity and is now impacting vegetable sales at the Koyambedu market. Vendors say about 2,000 tons of fruits and vegetables remained unsold as roadside eateries reduced operations.

Several eateries have reduced or stopped preparing fried snacks due to the gas supply shortage. As a result, around 500 kilograms of banana peppers used for snacks such as bajji milagai remained unsold and were discarded at the market.

SS Muthukumaran, president of the Koyambedu Semi-Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association, said the disruption in food service demand has affected sales volumes. "On Thursday, more than 2,000 tons of vegetables, usually bought by small-scale and roadside eateries, remained unsold. If this continues, the prices of essential vegetables may decrease as supply increases. We currently have a large number of sacks of carrots."

According to traders, the drop in demand from eateries has also affected sales of chillies and other vegetables. "With nearly 500 kg of banana peppers remaining unsold, traders had no choice but to dump them. Mounds of chillies have been discarded at various locations across the market. Traders have faced significant losses; these chillies usually sell for Rs 30 to Rs 35 (US$0.36–US$0.42) per kg," said a wholesale vendor.

Food service operators say the gas shortage has forced them to reduce menu options or temporarily stop certain items.

P Gowtham, who operates a tiffin center at the Public Works Department campus in Chepauk, said operations have changed due to the shortage. "Due to the shortage of gas cylinders, we have stopped serving meals and are only selling a few varieties. We are now preparing tea using a new induction stove."

Market representatives say vegetable traders may continue to face losses if gas cylinder supply remains limited.

"If the commercial gas cylinder supply is not regularised, traders at the Koyambedu vegetable market will face heavy losses in the coming days," Muthukumaran said.

Source: DT Next