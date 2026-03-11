Middle East conflict delays South Africa apple, pear and stone fruit exports

The conflict in the Middle East is affecting South African fruit exports, with shipping disruptions delaying shipments and increasing logistics costs.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported that some shipments from Cape Town to or through the Middle East have been placed on hold until further notice.

Chamber president Jacques Moolman said diversions around the Cape have increased by 112 per cent since early March. This has added 10 to 14 days to shipping times and increased fuel and insurance costs, according to BusinessDay.

Shipping lines Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have rerouted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope. A major international shipping line also instructed Cape Town agents to unpack containers that had already been packed for export at the Cape Town Container Terminal.

Fruit industry organization Hortgro reported disruption to apple, pear, and stone fruit exports. The Middle East accounts for about 21 per cent of South Africa's pear exports, 12 per cent of apples, 60 per cent of apricots, 34 per cent of peaches, 12 per cent of nectarines, and 17 per cent of plums.

Hortgro trade and markets general manager Jacques du Preez said there are currently 675,000 cartons of stone fruit at sea and 900,000 cartons of apples and pears. He added that alternative markets are already oversupplied, which is putting pressure on prices.

Exporters Western Cape chair Terry Gale said the United Arab Emirates is an important growth market for Western Cape fruit.

"The immediate challenge now facing exporters is what happens to containers that are already on the water or in transit to these markets," Gale said.

The South African Table Grape Industry said the impact on its sector is expected to be more limited. Chief executive Mecia Petersen said 4 per cent of table grape production was exported to Middle East markets during the 2024/25 season.

"There will be cost implications, additional surcharges by shipping lines, and likely loss of income from shipments that are unable to reach the intended markets," Petersen said.

Source: Scrolla