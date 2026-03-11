Iran import curbs raise fruit prices in India’s Pune market

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is affecting fruit and dry fruit markets in Pune, where import curbs on Iranian goods have reduced supply and increased prices at the city's wholesale hub, Gultekdi Market.

Traders report that shipments of Iranian apples, kiwis, and dates have slowed or stopped, forcing importers to source product from other origins at higher costs. The shift is increasing retail prices while creating uncertainty for traders and growers.

Apple traders say no fresh consignments of Iranian apples have arrived in the market for more than a week. Suyog Zende, a fruit trader at Gultekdi market, said stocks are limited. "Only those who had stored stock beforehand still have Iranian apples available."

With Iranian supply drying up, traders have turned to imports from South Africa, Poland, and New Zealand. These alternatives are priced higher due to import costs and availability. Iranian apples at Gultekdi have risen from about US$1.32 per kg to around US$2.16 per kg. Polish apples now sell for about US$2.40 per kg, South African apples about US$2.88 per kg, and New Zealand apples above US$3 per kg.

The disruption has also affected the kiwi supply. Zende said Iranian kiwi shipments have stopped, and traders are relying on New Zealand product. Prices have nearly doubled. "A box of three kiwis from New Zealand now costs around US$0.72, compared to US$0.36–0.42 for the same from Iran," he said.

While import-dependent fruits have become more expensive, traders report a different trend for fruit normally exported to the Middle East. Bananas, grapes, watermelon, pomegranate, and muskmelon originally destined for export markets are being redirected to the domestic market.

Zende said the situation may become more difficult when the mango season begins after Gudi Padwa. "If exports to the Middle East remain stalled by then, the surplus will need to be absorbed domestically, further squeezing farmers' margins," he said.

Dry fruit traders are also reporting supply constraints. Navin Goyal, who trades dry fruits at Gultekdi market, said multiple categories sourced from Iran are affected.

"Dates and pistachios are the most affected commodities," Goyal said. Prices of Iranian dates have increased from about US$1.80–3.60 per kg to roughly US$2.40–4.44 per kg. Premium-grade dates have risen by about US$1.20, reaching around US$16.80–18 per kg.

The timing has added pressure on supply as traders typically build inventories ahead of Ramzan, when demand increases. Goyal said there is now a visible shortage of 'fard dates'. "If the conflict prolongs, its effects will be starkly visible by the end of March," he said.

Saffron may face fewer disruptions because domestic production from Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh provides an alternative supply. However, traders say commodities such as dates and pistachios have limited domestic substitutes, and prices could continue rising if import restrictions remain.

Sources: Pune Times Mirror / The Indian Express